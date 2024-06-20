Thomasville National Bank Has $3.95 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Trading Down 0.4 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE VTR traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,428. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

