Thomasville National Bank Purchases 378 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.9% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 229,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,305,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,249. The stock has a market cap of $267.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

