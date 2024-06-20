Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $8.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $580.65. The stock had a trading volume of 616,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

