Thomasville National Bank Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 3.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,972.08. 211,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,696.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,591.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,605.00 and a 52 week high of $4,004.40. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.