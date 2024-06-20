THOR Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.65. 571,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.