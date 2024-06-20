Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.90 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $104,630.58 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02756479 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $210,298.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

