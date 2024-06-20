TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.03

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.03 and last traded at $110.73, with a volume of 2545437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 358,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 208,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,903,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $192,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217,749 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 94,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

