TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TTE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,825. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

