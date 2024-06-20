Traders Buy Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $79,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 383,002 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five9 by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 966.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 315,867 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Five9 Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
