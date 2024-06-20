Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,217 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,280% compared to the typical volume of 1,537 call options.

Invesco Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 723,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,732. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

