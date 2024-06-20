Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $39,100.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,114,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,291.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $459,499.98.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

