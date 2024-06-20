TRON Price Reaches $0.12 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, TRON has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $8.36 billion and approximately $40.34 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,252,950,052 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

