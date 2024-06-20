Truist Financial Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $42.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

