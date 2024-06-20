Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) versus Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Head to Head Review

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap and Trump Media & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.61 billion 5.47 -$1.32 billion ($0.81) -18.95 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Trump Media & Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Snap has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.14, suggesting that its share price is 514% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -26.99% -46.62% -14.58% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snap and Trump Media & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 2 15 9 0 2.27 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap presently has a consensus target price of $14.82, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

Snap beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

