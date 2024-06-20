UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.59.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.63 on Monday. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

