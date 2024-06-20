Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.1% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $43,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 231.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 1,519,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.