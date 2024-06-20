US Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $180,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.2% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horiko Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the third quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $679.03. 2,583,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,523. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

