US Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

US Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors accounts for about 1.1% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. US Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $646,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,089,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USD traded down $10.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,469. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

