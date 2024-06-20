UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.10. UWM shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 119,691 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $675.75 million, a PE ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. FMR LLC raised its position in UWM by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 1,424,451 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $6,705,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UWM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

