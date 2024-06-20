Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 60,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 119,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

