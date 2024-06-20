Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,336 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $59.18. 1,120,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,738. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

