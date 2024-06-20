Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,031 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $284,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,403. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

