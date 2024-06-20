Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,741,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 3.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $221,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,881. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $59.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

