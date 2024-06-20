Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.38. The company had a trading volume of 146,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

