Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

