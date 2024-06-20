Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $504.48. 1,576,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.47. The firm has a market cap of $457.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

