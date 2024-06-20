Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $502.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,224. The company has a market capitalization of $455.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

