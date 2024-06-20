Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $504.57. The company had a trading volume of 931,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

