Velas Price Tops $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Velas has a market capitalization of $25.38 million and approximately $801,532.62 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,602,857,788 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

