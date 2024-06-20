Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 3,403,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,005,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

