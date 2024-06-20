Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
VDMCY opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $6.95.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
