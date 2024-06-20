Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust makes up 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. 1,705,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

