Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.66 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $102.98 million and $3.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00005635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,087.78 or 1.00088847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012419 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00078101 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.71537689 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,999,072.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.