Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $493.65

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $493.65 and last traded at $489.74, with a volume of 109514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $486.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Get Watsco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

Watsco Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.