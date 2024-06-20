Welch Group LLC Acquires 835 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 425.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $422,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

