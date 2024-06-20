Welch Group LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.53. 1,458,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,556. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

