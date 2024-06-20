Welch Group LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.30. 792,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.00 and a 200 day moving average of $312.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.