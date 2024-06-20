Welch Group LLC Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $48,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.32. 973,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

