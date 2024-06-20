Welch Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $15.28 on Thursday, hitting $543.34. 332,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.