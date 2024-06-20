Welch Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $4,309,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 362,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 309,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after buying an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 579,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

