Welch Group LLC Sells 722 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,546. The firm has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.