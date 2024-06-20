Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EMD opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
