Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMD opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

