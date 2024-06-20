Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.40

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.48. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 182,100 shares.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.