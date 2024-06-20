Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.40

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.48. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 182,100 shares.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $219,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

