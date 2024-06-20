Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYI opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

