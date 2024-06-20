Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of HYI opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.24.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.