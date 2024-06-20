Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WES

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.