Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Gap Down to $9.88

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $9.60. Westrock Coffee shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 10,815 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.