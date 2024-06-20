WhiteCoin Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $32,649.61 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00114225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.