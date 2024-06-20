Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $13.16. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 5,326 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $656.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

