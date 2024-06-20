Wirtual Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.18 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $7.18 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

