WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.41

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 27757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 176,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

